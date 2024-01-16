Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week full of ups and downs challenging for diehard Cowboys fan, new LRC Poland employee [Image 2 of 2]

    Week full of ups and downs challenging for diehard Cowboys fan, new LRC Poland employee

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Kiara Shields, the information technology specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Poland, arrived at her new job in Poland in September. Her duties as the organization’s IT specialist are particularly important considering LRC Poland just stood up last year in support of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, which was also officially activated in 2023. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 09:45
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
