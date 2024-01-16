Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week full of ups and downs challenging for diehard Cowboys fan, new LRC Poland employee [Image 1 of 2]

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Kiara Shields is the information technology specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Poland. She’s also a self-proclaimed diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. This week has been full of ups and downs for Shields. Her team’s season ended with a big loss, but on the upside her work procuring two new leased networks printers paid off with a successful delivery. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 09:45
    Photo ID: 8200012
    VIRIN: 240117-A-SM279-4679
    Resolution: 2000x2730
    Size: 962.42 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Week full of ups and downs challenging for diehard Cowboys fan, new LRC Poland employee [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

