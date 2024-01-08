240116-N-AC117-1579 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 16, 2024) Firefighters explain emergency equipment and procedures to Bahraini students tools during a visit to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Jan. 16. The visit was coordinated as part of U.S. Embassy Manama "Access" program, allowing Bahraini students the opportunity to interact with Sailors in a casual setting and increase communication skills and mutual understanding between the U.S. Navy and the local community in the Kingdom of Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 07:48
|Photo ID:
|8199814
|VIRIN:
|240116-N-AC117-1579
|Resolution:
|5760x3240
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Bahraini students visit NSA Bahrain
