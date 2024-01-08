Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahraini students visit NSA Bahrain [Image 5 of 7]

    Bahraini students visit NSA Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240116-N-AC117-1344 MANAMA; Bahrain (Jan. 16; 2024) Bahraini students talk with Sailors during a visit to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain; Jan. 16. The visit was coordinated as part of U.S. Embassy Manama "Access" program allowing Bahraini students the opportunity to interact with Sailors in a casual setting and increase communication skills and mutual understanding between the U.S. Navy and the local community in the Kingdom of Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 07:48
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahraini students visit NSA Bahrain [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    U.S. EMBASSY
    U.S. NAVY
    EURAFSWA

