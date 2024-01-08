Bahraini students visit NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain and U.S. Embassy Manama, welcomed Bahraini students from the English Access Microscholarship Program (Access) to NSA Bahrain, Jan.16.



The visit was coordinated as part of the NSA Bahrain community relations (COMREL) program, focused on giving back to the local community through coordinated events and activities, celebrating and strengthening the longstanding partnership between the U.S. Navy and the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The event allowed Bahraini students the opportunity to interact with Sailors in a casual setting and increase communication skills and mutual understanding between the two communities.



“It was an opportunity for them to immerse themselves in an all-English

environment,” said Ms. Kim Chilmonik, Regional English Language Officer, U.S. Embassy Manama. “The Access students learned about the different jobs, roles and responsibilities of the Sailors, received training on fire safety at the

fire station, and even practiced their skills at the bowling alley."



The Access program is a free two-year scholarship program offered by the U.S. Embassy that provides a foundation to empower students with English language, life and leadership skills. The program offers enriching personal development experiences and community service activities in their home countries.



Students engaged one-on-one with Sailors on a broad spectrum of topics and key points about the Navy and American culture, stimulating conversational English and enhancing their communication skills while creating new friendships.



"I liked it today, met new people, and discovered new information and new things,” said Fatima Rashed, one of the Bahraini students from the Access program. “I practiced my English today, learned some new words and some new vocabulary, and I got to practice my accent and that was nice.”



Yeoman 2nd Class Robin White embraced the rare opportunity to meet Bahraini students while forging new bonds with the local community.



”It was a very humbling and grounding experience to meet the kids,” said White. “We talked about games, music and movies - reminding me of my own childhood and what a day like this would have meant to me when I was younger.”



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, met with the students and was proud to show what the NSA Bahrain team does on a daily basis.



"Having the students onboard NSA Bahrain allowed us to show our Bahraini

brothers and sisters what we do. And in turn, we got to learn more about

them as well. Our partnership with the Kingdom of Bahrain has endured for more than 50 years and this is one of many opportunities we enjoy that strengthen that relationship.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

