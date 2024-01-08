Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR Ammo Onload [Image 9 of 12]

    TR Ammo Onload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2024) U.S. Sailors transport ammunition aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 00:09
    Photo ID: 8199650
    VIRIN: 240115-N-VA505-1066
    Resolution: 6293x4195
    Size: 953.37 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Ammo Onload [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR Ammunition Onload
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Ops
    TR Ammunition Onload
    Theodore Roosevelt at Sea
    TR Ammunition Onload
    Theodore Roosevelt at Sea
    Theodore Roosevelt at Sea
    TR Ammo Onload
    TR Ammo Onload
    TR Ammo Onload
    Theodore Roosevelt Celebrates MLK Jr Day
    Theodore Roosevelt at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT