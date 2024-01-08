Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt at Sea [Image 7 of 12]

    Theodore Roosevelt at Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Saul Rivera, from Kalamazoo, Mich., unscrews panels from F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 00:09
    Photo ID: 8199648
    VIRIN: 240114-N-EQ851-1013
    Resolution: 3442x2295
    Size: 988.48 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    operations
    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

