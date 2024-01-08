Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines Run the Culminating Event of Their Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 15 of 16]

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines Run the Culminating Event of Their Martial Arts Instructor Course

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mikael Marcy, a brig supervisor with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, instructs a group of Marines during the culminating event of a Marine Corps martial arts instructor course at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. Graduates of the 15-day course become qualified Martial Arts Instructors, empowered to independently lead and facilitate courses, assisting lower-belt Marines in their progression towards higher belts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8199554
    VIRIN: 231214-M-AA976-1080
    Resolution: 6256x4171
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines Run the Culminating Event of Their Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MAI
    MCMAP
    Marines

