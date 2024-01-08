U.S. Marine Corps Cpls. Johnathan Culcayveletanga, left, and Richard Mckelvian, right, air traffic controllers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, spar with wooden rifles during the culminating event of a Marine Corps martial arts instructor course at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. Graduates of the 15-day course become qualified Martial Arts Instructors, empowered to independently lead and facilitate courses, assisting lower-belt Marines in their progression towards higher belts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 20:49 Photo ID: 8199548 VIRIN: 231214-M-AA976-1043 Resolution: 3941x2627 Size: 6.1 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines Run the Culminating Event of Their Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.