MCAS Iwakuni Marines Run the Culminating Event of Their Martial Arts Instructor Course

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Phillip Sandifer Jr, a senior air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, top, strikes Cpl. Zaedin Salerno, an aviation ground support equipment technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, with a pugil stick during the culminating event of a Marine Corps martial arts instructor course at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. Graduates of the 15-day course become qualified Martial Arts Instructors, empowered to independently lead and facilitate courses, assisting lower-belt Marines in their progression towards higher belts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

