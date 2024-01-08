TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Ashontay Owens, right, a community resilience coordinator for the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, passes out candy to staff during a Community Resilience Program event Dec. 22. The CRP holds events like these to promote optimism and esprit de corps among the OC-ALC’s civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8199150
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-EX228-1076
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, OC-ALC Command Resiliency Program Operation Candy [Image 8 of 8], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
