Edward Weig, left, a community resilience coordinator for the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, passes out candy to staff during a Community Resilience Program event Dec. 22. The CRP holds events like these to promote optimism and esprit de corps among the OC-ALC’s civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 16:12 Photo ID: 8199149 VIRIN: 231222-F-EX228-1074 Resolution: 2535x1811 Size: 2.33 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OC-ALC Command Resiliency Program Operation Candy [Image 8 of 8], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.