    OC-ALC Command Resiliency Program Operation Candy [Image 7 of 8]

    OC-ALC Command Resiliency Program Operation Candy

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Edward Weig, left, a community resilience coordinator for the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, passes out candy to staff during a Community Resilience Program event Dec. 22. The CRP holds events like these to promote optimism and esprit de corps among the OC-ALC’s civilian employees. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Carter Denton)

