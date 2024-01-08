Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 3 of 3]

    DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    TJ Johnson, president/CEO of Tra' Bian Enterprises, receives a memento from Penny Copp, director of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity. Johnson served as guest speaker during a program honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center Jan. 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8199088
    VIRIN: 240110-D-DM952-7302
    Resolution: 5144x3674
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MLK
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #MartinLutherKingJrDay
    #SpecialEmphasisProgram
    #MLKDayofService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT