TJ Johnson, president/CEO of Tra' Bian Enterprises, speaks about 'Unity in Diversity.' Johnson served as guest speaker during a program honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center Jan. 10.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8199087
|VIRIN:
|240110-D-DM952-7275
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
