DSCC celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sixty years have passed since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize for his dynamic leadership in the civil rights movement and his steadfast commitment to racial justice through nonviolent action. Still today, he is remembered and honored as an inspirational leader and a fierce advocate for the betterment of all.



In honor of Dr. King’s fight for freedom, justice and equality and his allegiant service to mankind, the Defense Federal Community gathered to celebrate his life and legacy during a special program Jan. 10 at the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center.



This year’s theme was ‘Unity in Diversity.”



DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins provided opening remarks emphasizing the importance of remembering Dr. King and carrying his work forward.



“[Dr. King’s] vision brought forth and continues to bring forth the positive change that our communities and ultimately our nation needs,” she said. “We are all blessed to see the manifestation so many years later of those efforts but there is still an incredible amount of work to be done…I encourage us all to emulate the characteristics, the skills and the love of this historic leader of action – this man of purpose, and this purveyor of peace.”



Atkins described equality and inclusion as an imperative that drives the DLA mission.



“We embrace the different attributes, experiences and backgrounds of our service members, our civilians and our contractors, and that diversity enables a global capability that our enemies fear and that other countries and cultures covet.”



She also recognized that the observance is a National Day of Service in honor of Dr. King’s steadfast commitment to serving others and encouraged all to embrace the opportunity.



“Lift up your neighbors and your communities. Take the time to lift up the organizations for which you have membership,” she said. I say if front of all of you, I recommit myself to meet the standard he set – that one day I can live in his legacy and that I too can be part of his change.”



Guest speaker TJ Johnson, president/CEO of Tra’ Bian Enterprises, followed Atkins’ remarks and shared Dr. King’s many accomplishments as a leader in the civil rights movement.



From the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 to the March on Washington in 1963, Dr. King paved the way for equal rights and spread a message of hope, unity and peace.



Johnson described Dr. King as a visionary and motivational speaker as she referenced his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech passionately articulating a demand to the civil rights movement. His speeches though, were not just about inspiration – they were calls to action, she said.



“He urged people to get involved…to participate in protests, to register to vote, to fight against social injustice and to work towards positive change.”



Johnson said Dr. King’s dream was “rooted in the belief that ‘Unity in Diversity’ was not just possible, but necessary.” She used an analogy to illustrate the relationship between unity and diversity, and how Dr. King worked to bring the two together.



“In an orchestra, you have a diverse group of musicians each playing different instruments, and each instrument has its unique sound, range and role in the orchestra,” she said. “Diversity represents the individual instruments. Unity is what happens when those instruments come together in synchronized harmony. The conductor unites the instruments to create one unified sound.”



Johnson discussed current topics, reminding all that there is still work to be done. She challenged the audience to celebrate diversity not in rhetoric, but to embody it through action.



“It is up to each of you to create an environment where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every individual feels a sense of belonging.”



As the program concluded, Penny Copp, director for DLA Land and Maritime’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity, presented Johnson with a memento of appreciation.



The annual event was sponsored by the DLA Land and Maritime EEO African American Employment Program committee. Supply Specialist Adrienne Hood served as mistress of ceremonies, Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin rendered the National Anthem, and Career Program Specialist Alphonso Guice Jr. delivered the invocation.



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed on the third Monday in January. This year, the celebration falls on his actual birthday, Jan. 15. He would be 95 years old.

