    MCAS New River Go-Getter: Cpl. Seth Doran [Image 1 of 3]

    MCAS New River Go-Getter: Cpl. Seth Doran

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Doran, an aircraft communications and navigation systems technician with Air Traffic Control, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, stands in front of the Air Traffic Control Facility on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2024. Doran is December 2023's MCAS New River Go-Getter of the Month and nominee for the 2023 Aviation Technician of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8199071
    VIRIN: 240104-M-FD141-1028
    Resolution: 6104x4069
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: PORT HURON, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

