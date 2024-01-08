MCAS New River Go-Getter: Cpl. Seth Doran

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Doran, an aircraft communications and navigation systems technician with Air Traffic Control, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, stands in front of the Air Traffic Control Facility on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2024. Doran is December 2023's MCAS New River Go-Getter of the Month and nominee for the 2023 Aviation Technician of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

