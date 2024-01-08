MCAS New River Go-Getter: Cpl. Seth Doran

Photo By Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Doran, an aircraft communications/navigation systems...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Doran, an aircraft communications/navigation systems technician with Air Traffic Control, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, conducts preventative radio maintenance on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2024. Doran is December 2023's MCAS New River Go-Getter of the Month and nominee for the 2023 Aviation Technician of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto) see less | View Image Page

Cpl. Seth Doran, an aircraft communications/navigation systems technician with Air Traffic Control, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, is December 2023's MCAS New River Go-Getter of the Month. Doran holds numerous billets in safety and supervisory roles in his work section and is also the nominee for 2023 Aviation Technician of the Year.



Before the Marine Corps, the Port Huron, Michigan, native, grew up with a drive to learn, laying the foundation for his future in high school with his heavy participation in school robotics programs. “I was always curious when it came to learning, whatever I could get my hands on and learn- I was doing it,” Doran reminisced.



As he pondered his future after school, Doran gravitated toward a career in technology, sparking an interest in aviation electronics.



“Over the years I’ve thought about why I joined the Marine Corps. College didn’t feel like it was my thing; I didn’t know if I was ready to invest the time into it and have to wait four years to get a degree,” Doran expressed. “The military just seemed like the only thing that could give me the instant gratification that I wanted.”



To fulfil his growing desire for a career that entailed both physical and mental challenges after school, Doran decided to talk to his local Marine recruiter, which led to him later enlisting in the Marine Corps and earning his Eagle, Globe and Anchor on September 12th, 2020.



Doran arrived to the Fleet Marine Force with an eagerness to learn. Over the past three years, he has rapidly acquired qualifications in his field that have set him apart, becoming a role model who positively impacts his peers and civilian colleagues.



“In this job and as a Marine, Doran really shines. He is leading the entire department in work hours, maintenance hours and safety hours,” highlighted Christopher Jenkins, an electronics technician with H&HS, MCAS New River. “As a technician, he’s just on top of it; When no one else is raising their hand, Doran’s already grabbing the keys and out the door.”



As Doran approaches his end of active service, he reflects on what has got him to where he is today.



“I think the biggest thing that helped me over the time was I wasn't chasing the achievements, and I wasn't chasing the awards,” Doran said. “I was chasing whatever made me feel morally right, and working as hard as I can to be as best of a person that I can be.”



Recognized as December 2023's Go-Getter of the Month, Doran's story epitomizes dedication, expertise, and the pursuit of excellence, adding another vibrant chapter to the legacy of MCAS New River's personnel.