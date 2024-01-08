MCAS New River Go-Getter: Cpl. Seth Doran

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Doran, an aircraft communications/navigation systems technician with Air Traffic Control, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, conducts preventative radio maintenance on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2024. Doran is December 2023's MCAS New River Go-Getter of the Month and nominee for the 2023 Aviation Technician of the Year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Hometown: PORT HURON, MI, US