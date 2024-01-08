Under Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Erik K. Raven, meets with U.S. Marines with 3d
Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The
purpose of the visit was to discuss the 3d MLR’s mission, organization, equipment, and
capabilities to inform future joint operations and enhance Navy and Marine Corps
interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8198948
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-VW647-1021
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
