Under Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Erik K. Raven, meets with U.S. Marines with 3d

Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The

purpose of the visit was to discuss the 3d MLR’s mission, organization, equipment, and

capabilities to inform future joint operations and enhance Navy and Marine Corps

interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8198948 VIRIN: 240111-M-VW647-1021 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.6 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.