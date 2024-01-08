U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chad Grimmett converses with Under Secretary of the Navy, the
Honorable Erik K. Raven, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan 11, 2024. The purpose of the visit
was to discuss the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s mission, organization, equipment, and
capabilities to inform future joint operations and enhance Navy and Marine Corps
interoperability. Grimmett is the executive officer of 3d MLR, 3d Marine Division, and is a
native of Swansboro, N.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8198964
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-VW647-1001
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Hometown:
|SWANSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT