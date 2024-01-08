Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 4 of 4]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chad Grimmett converses with Under Secretary of the Navy, the
    Honorable Erik K. Raven, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan 11, 2024. The purpose of the visit
    was to discuss the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s mission, organization, equipment, and
    capabilities to inform future joint operations and enhance Navy and Marine Corps
    interoperability. Grimmett is the executive officer of 3d MLR, 3d Marine Division, and is a
    native of Swansboro, N.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 13:55
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: SWANSBORO, NC, US
    #3dMLR #3dMARDiv #FD2030 #Warfighting #Fightnow

