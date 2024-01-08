Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chad Grimmett converses with Under Secretary of the Navy, the

Honorable Erik K. Raven, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan 11, 2024. The purpose of the visit

was to discuss the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s mission, organization, equipment, and

capabilities to inform future joint operations and enhance Navy and Marine Corps

interoperability. Grimmett is the executive officer of 3d MLR, 3d Marine Division, and is a

native of Swansboro, N.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

