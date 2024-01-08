U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, meet with Under Secretary

of the Navy, the Honorable Erik K. Raven, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The

purpose of the visit was to discuss the 3d MLR’s mission, organization, equipment, and

capabilities to inform future joint operations and enhance Navy and Marine Corps

interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8198944 VIRIN: 240111-M-VW647-1007 Resolution: 6906x4606 Size: 1.81 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visits 3d Marine Littoral Regiment [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.