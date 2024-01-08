Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Following in familial fine-tuning footsteps… Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of Chiropractic at Naval Hospital Bremerton is plying her chosen field of expertise with the Defense Health Agency by continuing on a family tradition established by her grandfather, Richard Morra, a veteran and chiropractor who started his practice in 1947 just two years after World War Two ended and continued to provide treatment to those in need for over 65 years. McCrea inherited his adjustment tool – shown here - which she uses on her patients. “I have treated so many people who found relief with chiropractic care after struggling for years with symptoms that did not respond much to medications, injections, or even surgery. Many times, patients wish they had tried something conservative to begin with,” stated McCrea (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

