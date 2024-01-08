Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Following in familial fine-tuning footsteps… Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of Chiropractic at Naval Hospital Bremerton is plying her chosen field of expertise with the Defense Health Agency by continuing on a family tradition established by her grandfather, Richard Morra, a veteran and chiropractor who started his practice in 1947 just two years after World War Two ended and continued to provide treatment to those in need for over 65 years. McCrea inherited his adjustment tool – shown here - which she uses on her patients. “I have treated so many people who found relief with chiropractic care after struggling for years with symptoms that did not respond much to medications, injections, or even surgery. Many times, patients wish they had tried something conservative to begin with,” stated McCrea (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chiropractor
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

