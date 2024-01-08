Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Knot a problem…with chiropractic care now available at Naval Hospital Bremerton, active duty personnel are just an adjustment away from getting treatment for any kinks, cricks, pulls and strains they might be experiencing. “Chiropractic care provides treatment and support for pain, activity, performance, and general health. Treatment offers active-duty personnel noninvasive and nonpharmaceutical support for many of their healthcare needs. This allows individuals to return from injury quicker, perform their duties better, and stay active and healthy,” said Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of Chiropractic, advocating that her care can benefit anyone who has experienced pain and stiffness at some point in their lives (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

