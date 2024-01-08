Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Knot a problem…with chiropractic care now available at Naval Hospital Bremerton, active duty personnel are just an adjustment away from getting treatment for any kinks, cricks, pulls and strains they might be experiencing. “Chiropractic care provides treatment and support for pain, activity, performance, and general health. Treatment offers active-duty personnel noninvasive and nonpharmaceutical support for many of their healthcare needs. This allows individuals to return from injury quicker, perform their duties better, and stay active and healthy,” said Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of Chiropractic, advocating that her care can benefit anyone who has experienced pain and stiffness at some point in their lives (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

