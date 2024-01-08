Chiropractic Care for Active Duty at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Following in familial fine-tuning footsteps… Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Following in familial fine-tuning footsteps… Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of Chiropractic at Naval Hospital Bremerton is plying her chosen field of expertise with the Defense Health Agency by continuing on a family tradition established by her grandfather, Richard Morra, a veteran and chiropractor who started his practice in 1947 just two years after World War Two ended and continued to provide treatment to those in need for over 65 years. McCrea inherited his adjustment tool – shown here - which she uses on her patients. “I have treated so many people who found relief with chiropractic care after struggling for years with symptoms that did not respond much to medications, injections, or even surgery. Many times, patients wish they had tried something conservative to begin with,” stated McCrea (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Active duty service members are just an adjustment away from getting any kinks out at Naval Hospital Bremerton.



Chiropractic care is now available at NHB.



“Chiropractic care provides treatment and support for pain, activity, performance, and general health. Treatment offers active-duty personnel noninvasive and nonpharmaceutical support for many of their healthcare needs. This allows individuals to return from injury quicker, perform their duties better, and stay active and healthy,” said Dr. Cassidy McCrea, Doctor of Chiropractic, advocating that her care can benefit anyone who has experienced pain and stiffness at some point in their lives.



“Someone who is interested in a conservative and opioid free method to treating their pain and stiffness should consider a chiropractor,” continued McCrea. “This can be because of an acute injury, like pulling a muscle in a workout, or chronic, like the most commonly seen with chronic low back pain or sciatica.”



McCrea affirmed that anyone experiencing a limited range of motion and mobility in their spine, arms, and legs should consider chiropractic to help with joint alignment and improving the movement of their whole body.



“Thus, supporting optimal human kinematics, spinal biomechanics, and ultimately overall human performance,” McCrea said.



Chiropractic treatment can also be considered when a person has been less that satisfied from other methods of treatment.



“I have treated so many people who found relief with chiropractic care after struggling for years with symptoms that did not respond much to medications, injections, or even surgery. Many times, patients wish they had tried something conservative to begin with,” stated McCrea, who by plying her chosen field of expertise with the Defense Health Agency is actually continuing on a family tradition.



Her grandfather, Dr. Richard Morra of Yonkers, New York, was a veteran and a chiropractor who started his practice in 1947 just two years after World War Two ended and continued to provide treatment to those in need for over 65 years.



“I inherited his adjusting tool that now I get to use on my patients,” shared McCrea.



For those who are unfamiliar with a chiropractor, McCrea explains her specialty is a health care profession that focuses on someone’s body’s ability to heal itself.



“Doctors of Chiropractic practice conservative, noninvasive, nonaddictive treatment methods for musculoskeletal and nervous system disorders,” noted McCrea. “We use joint adjustments, stretching, myofascial work, exercise, as well as nutrition and lifestyle counseling for treatment.”



An adjustment is when McCrea applies controlled force through a patient’s joint to improve range of motion, reduce spasm, and relieve pain. This can be done hands-on or using her grandfather’s tool of the trade.



There are a number of common aches and pains which a doctor or chiropractor can help alleviate, such as headaches, poor posture, pain in the arms or legs and athletic injuries. McCrea notes that other less common ailments, but ones that still respond very well to chiropractic care include: jaw stiffness or pain, all joints of the body - shoulders, wrists, knees - and supporting overall athletic performance in highly active individuals.



Prenatal Chiropractic Care is also a consideration.



“Gentle chiropractic care can support women who are pregnant by focusing on the low back and pelvis. As pregnancy progresses and the baby grows, some women can experience pain in their upper and lower back. Prenatal chiropractic care uses light treatment to relieve tension in the low back, muscles, and ligaments,” explained McCrea, adding that some expectant mothers can even receive chiropractor care well into their pregnancy.



“Most women can receive care late into their third trimester,” McCrea noted.



A patient appointment with McCrea will consist of a detailed history and physical exam to focus and treat the primary concern.



Chiropractic care is not limited to only adjustments.



“I offer rehabilitative muscle and soft tissue therapy, exercises and stretches, lifestyle modifications, general nutritional guidance, wellness recommendations, and patient education, in addition to adjusting the spine, upper, and lower body,” said McCrea. “For those curious but do not want to be adjusted, I want them to know that I have a host of resources that offer variety and flexibility to fit their comfort levels.”



A typical session is approximately 20 minutes with appointment frequency varying per person.



“On average, I perform a re-examination every four to six visits to determine a patient’s response to care. This is an opportunity for us to see if what we have been doing is working and ask: Do we need to make changes to treatment? We also use this as a chance to determine if someone is ready for less frequent visits or for discharge, depending on their progress,” said McCrea.



Yet despite proof of being a viable treatment method, there exists a lingering hesitancy in some to seek care from a chiropractor.



“The biggest challenge I face is overcoming a person’s preconceived expectation or belief. A lot of people are skeptical of chiropractic care and begin treatment already believing that it won’t help them. In this scenario, not only do we need to overcome the physical causes of someone’s complaint, but we are also faced with a huge obstacle that is their belief that it can’t do something for them,” stated McCrea. “Considering how multifactorial musculoskeletal issues can be, there truly are biological, psychological, and sociological influences on a person’s health. Our perception and expectations of care can play a huge role in our ability to get better.”



McCrea belief, bolster by her familial lineage, has stood the test of time as she prepares to provide for active duty servicemembers.



“I chose to become a chiropractor because almost every patient I see leaves my office feeling better than before they walked in. I feel as if I never have to work a day in my life with this career. I love what I do. It is definitely very rewarding,” McCrea shared.



A referral from physician/primary care manager/physical therapist or another specialist is required for an appointment for chiropractor services, Monday through Friday, from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Per the National Defense Authorization Act federal funding guidelines, on-site chiropractic services are only offered to active-duty personnel. McCrea suggests that any retiree considering chiropractic services may be eligible through the VA system.