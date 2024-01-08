Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laboratory [Image 2 of 2]

    Laboratory

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November, 27, 2023) -Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dennis Brown uses a centrifuge to separate blood sample components at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic. Brown, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “I take pride in making sure patient samples are tested properly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

