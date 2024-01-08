JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November, 27, 2023) -Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dennis Brown uses a centrifuge to separate blood sample components at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic. Brown, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “I take pride in making sure patient samples are tested properly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8198812 VIRIN: 231127-N-QA097-1010 Resolution: 1348x1300 Size: 331.81 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laboratory [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.