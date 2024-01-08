JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November, 27, 2023) -Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dennis Brown uses a centrifuge to separate blood sample components at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Laboratory Clinic. Brown, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, says, “I take pride in making sure patient samples are tested properly.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8198812
|VIRIN:
|231127-N-QA097-1010
|Resolution:
|1348x1300
|Size:
|331.81 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laboratory [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS
