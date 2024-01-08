Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 10, 2024) - Lt. Julia Pate, a Naval Hospital Jacksonville pharmacist, prepares a prescription for a patient. Pate, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from Lipscomb University and says, "Pharmacists play an important role in the health care team. They use their drug therapy knowledge to help improve health outcomes beyond the dispensing of medications." Jan. 12 is National Pharmacists Day, which recognizes pharmacists’ contributions to health care and medication management. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8198811 VIRIN: 240110-N-QA097-1001 Resolution: 1170x1536 Size: 417.85 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pharmacist [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.