    Pharmacist [Image 1 of 2]

    Pharmacist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 10, 2024) - Lt. Julia Pate, a Naval Hospital Jacksonville pharmacist, prepares a prescription for a patient. Pate, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from Lipscomb University and says, "Pharmacists play an important role in the health care team. They use their drug therapy knowledge to help improve health outcomes beyond the dispensing of medications." Jan. 12 is National Pharmacists Day, which recognizes pharmacists’ contributions to health care and medication management. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

    prescription
    pharmacist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Pharmacists Day

