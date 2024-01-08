U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Gavin Stewart, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapon load crew member, wires a munition during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing Maintenance Groups hosts load crew competitions to give Airmen a chance to show off their technical prowess to peers and wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8198797
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-UJ371-1484
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
