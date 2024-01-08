Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Gavin Stewart, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapon load crew member, wires a munition during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing Maintenance Groups hosts load crew competitions to give Airmen a chance to show off their technical prowess to peers and wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8198797
    VIRIN: 240110-F-UJ371-1484
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023
    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023
    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023
    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023
    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023
    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023
    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT