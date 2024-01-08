Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Gavin Stewart, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapon load crew member, wires a munition during a load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing Maintenance Groups hosts load crew competitions to give Airmen a chance to show off their technical prowess to peers and wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

