Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daren Burton (right) and Senior Airman Randal Garcia (left), 494th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, compete in the annual load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. The competition simulates the pressure of a deployed environment, where load crews demonstrate speed and efficiency in loading aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

