    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daren Burton (right) and Senior Airman Randal Garcia (left), 494th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, compete in the annual load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. The competition simulates the pressure of a deployed environment, where load crews demonstrate speed and efficiency in loading aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:31
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF

