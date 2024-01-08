Liberty Wing Annual Competition 2023

Liberty Wing Airmen spectate the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron competing in the annual load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 10, 2024. The 48th Maintenance Group hosts load crew competitions to give Airmen a chance to show off their technical prowess to peers and wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

