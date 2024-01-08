Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis [Image 5 of 8]

    USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis

    AT SEA

    01.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USCENTCOM seizes Iranian advanced conventional weapons. The packages were opened onboard the dhow and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) were identified. The items were immediately verified as safe by ordnance professionals. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8198715
    VIRIN: 240115-D-D0477-1005
    Resolution: 2400x1541
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis

    Arabian Sea
    Iranian weapons seizure

