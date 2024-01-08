USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis

USCENTCOM seizes Iranian advanced conventional weapons. On Jan. 10, 2024, a dhow was identified, and an assessment was made that the dhow was in the process of smuggling. The USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) was vectored to conduct flag verification. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Courtesy Photo)

