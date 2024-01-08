USCENTCOM seizes Iranian advanced conventional weapons. On Jan. 11, 2024, USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) intercepts the dhow and conducts a nighttime boarding. US Sailors maintained custody of the dhow until daybreak and completed an extensive search of the vessel with assistance of the US Coast Guard. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 07:52 Photo ID: 8198712 VIRIN: 250115-D-D0477-1002 Resolution: 2400x1360 Size: 1.48 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.