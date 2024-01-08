USCENTCOM seizes Iranian advanced conventional weapons. On Jan. 11, 2024, USS LEWIS B. PULLER (ESB 3) intercepts the dhow and conducts a nighttime boarding. US Sailors maintained custody of the dhow until daybreak and completed an extensive search of the vessel with assistance of the US Coast Guard. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8198712
|VIRIN:
|250115-D-D0477-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x1360
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT