    NCO development a ‘security goal’ as D.C. National Guard and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) mark 25-year state partnership [Image 4 of 5]

    NCO development a ‘security goal’ as D.C. National Guard and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) mark 25-year state partnership

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Sgt. Maj. Esmeralda Vaquerano, G-1 (personnel) Sergeant Major for the D.C. Army National Guard receives a tour from a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) during a State Partnership Program visit to the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA), Dec. 12-14, 2023. D.C. Guard members participated in an NCO Career Development Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) which included reviewing training, promotions, leadership, duties and responsibilities of NCOs with JDF’s Jamaica Regiment, Support Brigade, and the Martitime, Air and Cyber Command (MACC). (Photo by WO2 Darren Beckles, JDF Military Liaison Officer)

    This work, NCO development a ‘security goal’ as D.C. National Guard and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) mark 25-year state partnership [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

