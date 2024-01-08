Sgt. Maj. Esmeralda Vaquerano, G-1 (personnel) Sergeant Major for the D.C. Army National Guard and Sgt. Jessica A. Frazer, Recruitment and Retention Battalion, D.C. Army National Guard stand with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for a group photo during a State Partnership Program visit to the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA), Dec. 12-14, 2023. D.C. Guard members participated in an NCO Career Development Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) which included reviewing training, promotions, leadership, duties and responsibilities of NCOs with JDF’s Jamaica Regiment, Support Brigade, and the Martitime, Air and Cyber Command (MACC). (Photo by WO2 Darren Beckles, JDF Military Liaison Officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 14:33 Photo ID: 8198272 VIRIN: 231213-F-PL327-8952 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 4.12 MB Location: KINGSTON, JM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO development a ‘security goal’ as D.C. National Guard and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) mark 25-year state partnership [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.