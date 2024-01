240112-N-BR551-31 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 cut a cake during a cake cutting ceremony dedicated to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, Ph.d. King was a minister and prominent civil rights leader from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 21:39 Photo ID: 8197520 VIRIN: 240112-N-BR551-1031 Resolution: 3570x2380 Size: 898.69 KB Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240112-N-BR551-31 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.