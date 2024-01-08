Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240112-N-BR551-31 [Image 6 of 6]

    240112-N-BR551-31

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    240112-N-BR551-31 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 cut a cake during a cake cutting ceremony dedicated to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, Ph.d. King was a minister and prominent civil rights leader from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8197520
    VIRIN: 240112-N-BR551-1031
    Resolution: 3570x2380
    Size: 898.69 KB
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240112-N-BR551-31 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Morning Quarters
    Morning Quarters
    240112-N-BR551-1019
    240112-N-BR551-1024
    240112-N-BR551-1026
    240112-N-BR551-31

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Martin Luther King
    MLK
    Camp Shields

