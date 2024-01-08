240112-N-BR551-1010 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Michael Mitsch, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, salutes Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Rovinsky, NMCB 4 executive officer, during morning quarters. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8197515
|VIRIN:
|240112-N-BR551-1010
|Resolution:
|2814x1876
|Size:
|669 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Quarters [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT