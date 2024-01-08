240112-N-BR551-1024 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Rovinsky, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 executive officer, addresses the battalion before a cake cutting ceremony honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Ph.d. King was a minister and prominent civil rights leader from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
