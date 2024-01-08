240112-N-LY941-1006

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 12, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Bashanda Peay, a pharmacy technician at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, checks expiration dates on medications to ensure expired medications are not dispensed to patients. Peay serves as the leading petty officer for the pharmacy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:03 Photo ID: 8197424 VIRIN: 240112-N-LY941-1006 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.59 MB Location: CU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day [Image 5 of 5], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.