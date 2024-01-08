Hospital Corpsman Amanda Rodriguez, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Winter McKinnon and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ryan Holton, pharmacy technicians at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, prepare to take boxes of medications to load automated dispensing machines (ADM), Jan. 12, 2024. The ADMs are used to secure and manage prescription drugs within each ward for doctors to prescribe to patients.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 18:03 Photo ID: 8197403 VIRIN: 240112-N-LY941-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: CU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day [Image 5 of 5], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.