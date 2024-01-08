Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day

    CUBA

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Capt. Craig Hurt, anesthesiologist, speaks with Lt. Gennaro Paolella, a pharmacist at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Jan. 12, 2024. Hurt expressed gratitude to the pharmacy team for their attention to detail in recent support they provided to him.

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Guantanamo Bay
    Defense Health Agency
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    #NationalPharmacistDay

