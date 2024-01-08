Capt. Craig Hurt, anesthesiologist, speaks with Lt. Gennaro Paolella, a pharmacist at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Jan. 12, 2024. Hurt expressed gratitude to the pharmacy team for their attention to detail in recent support they provided to him.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8197412
|VIRIN:
|240112-N-LY941-1004
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pharmacy Team Recognized on National Pharmacist Day [Image 5 of 5], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
