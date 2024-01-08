USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Douglas Langenberg, commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), addresses the crew during his change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, Jan. 12, 2024. John P. Murtha is docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

