    USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), parade the colors during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, Jan. 12, 2024. John P. Murtha is docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:13
    VIRIN: 240112-N-YT019-1063
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command

    U.S. Navy
    USS John P Murtha
    ESG-3

