USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), parade the colors during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, Jan. 12, 2024. John P. Murtha is docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)
USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command
