USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO—San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) held a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum, January 12.



Capt. Ryan Billington relieved Capt. Doug Langenberg as commanding officer of USS John P. Murtha. Langenberg, a native of Lone Tree, Iowa, served as John P. Murtha’s commanding officer since July 2022.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside these great heroes,” said Langenberg. “The crew of the USS John P. Murtha has played a vital role in preserving peace, ready to respond in crisis, while remaining steadfast in our ability to fight and win. I am indebted to both the crew and their loved ones in the sacrifices offered to serve this great Navy.”



Under Langenberg’s leadership, John P. Murtha participated in a Western Pacific deployment from 2022-2023. Deployment highlights include opportunities working with international allies, partners and friends including a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise Singapore, Cobra Gold Thailand, Ssang Yong 2023 with the Republic of Korea, and Balikatan 2023 with the Republic of Philippines.



In addition, Langenberg led the crew in a variety of post-deployment missions including the completion of the first NASA full-mission profile recovery test of the capsule and crew in preparation for the Artemis II mission to the moon. Additionally, the ship operated in the Bering Sea and Aleutians for Operation Polar Degger, demonstrating the Navy’s ability to rapidly deploy special operations forces in the High North in support of national security objectives.



As the centerpiece ship for San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, John P. Murtha provided tours to more than 7,000 people and participated in 44 events throughout the city.



Rear Adm. Randall Peck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented Langenberg the legion of merit award for his performance as commanding officer.



“This ship’s motto is ‘make a difference,’” said Peck. [Langenberg], after your tour - having improved this ship’s lasting culture of greatness, perseverance and toughness - I know without a doubt that you and your crew left made a difference aboard this mighty warship.”



Billington, a native of Cumberland, Rhode Island, graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in marine transportation and U.S. Coast Guard Third Mate license in 1999. He completed his initial sea tour in USS Mount Vernon (LSD 39) where he served as main propulsion division officer and electrical officer. His subsequent division officer tour was in USS Squall (PC 7) where he served as weapons officer, supply officer and executive officer. He served his Department Head tours in USS Stout (DDG 55) as weapons officer and combat systems officer and most recently served as executive officer and commanding officer of USS Howard (DDG 83).



“This ship and her crew have an impressive resume of operational accomplishments. I am very proud and humbled to be part of this team and I look forward to the future successes and challenges we will face and overcome together.” said Billington.



John P. Murtha is docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems aboard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 16:13 Story ID: 461794 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha Holds Change of Command, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.