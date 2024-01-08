Waist measurement

An Airman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing measures his waist at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2024. Airmen must meet new body composition standards measured by a waist to height ratio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)
|01.11.2024
|01.12.2024 12:26
|8196966
|240111-Z-KI557-1159
|4288x2848
|5.28 MB
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|2
|0
New Year brings new focus on Airmen fitness
