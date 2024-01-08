U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Devon Parr, a 185th Air Refueling Wing aerospace propulsion technician, demonstrates a forearm plank at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2024. Airmen must pass routine physical health assessments which include a core endurance component tested by one minute timed situp, two minute cross leg reverse crunch or timed forearm plank. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:26
|Photo ID:
|8196965
|VIRIN:
|240111-Z-KI557-1140
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parr planks [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Year brings new focus on Airmen fitness
