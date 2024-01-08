Parr pushes up

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Devon Parr, a 185th Air Refueling Wing aerospace propulsion technician, demonstrates a pushup at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2024. Airmen must pass routine physical health assessments which include a muscular strength component tested by one minute timed pushups or two minute hand release pushups. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:26
    Photo ID: 8196964
    VIRIN: 240111-Z-KI557-1091
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Year brings new focus on Airmen fitness

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Body Composition
    Total Fitness
    185th Air Refueling

