‘Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It’ – USAMMDA project manager retires after more than three decades in federal civil service

Friends, family, and team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity gathered to bid farewell to Steve Hawbecker at a retirement ceremony in his honor, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2024. Hawbecker ends his 33-year federal civil service career as a project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s Medical Field Systems Project Management Office. Based at Fort Detrick, under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, USAMMDA works with medical experts and stakeholders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Forces, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and private sector partners, to develop and deliver medical solutions to Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

