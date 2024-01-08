‘Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It’ – USAMMDA project manager retires after more than three decades in federal civil service

Photo By Cameron Parks | Friends, family, and team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Parks | Friends, family, and team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity gathered to bid farewell to Steve Hawbecker at a retirement ceremony in his honor, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2024. Hawbecker ends his 33-year federal civil service career as a project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s Medical Field Systems Project Management Office. Based at Fort Detrick, under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, USAMMDA works with medical experts and stakeholders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Forces, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and private sector partners, to develop and deliver medical solutions to Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released) see less | View Image Page

Family, friends, and colleagues past and present gathered to bid farewell to a mainstay in U.S. Army medical development while marking the contributions he made during a more than three-decade career, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2024.



Steve Hawbecker ended his 33 years of federal civil service during a command retirement ceremony at U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity headquarters. He retires as project manager for USAMMDA’s Medical Field Systems Project Management Office.



During the ceremony, Hawbecker took time to thank attendees and reflect on his career while accepting the gratitude of those he has mentored and led since joining government service in 1990.



“33 years seems like a long time, but in fact, it went pretty quickly,” said Hawbecker. “I don’t remember all the projects and I don’t remember all the things we worked on, but I certainly remember the people, and a lot of them are here today. They certainly supported me greatly and were critical to my success and to the Army’s success.”



Hawbecker first joined federal service as a Department of the Army civilian with Combat Systems Test Activity (since redesignated as the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center), before joining the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency in 2000. He joined USAMMDA in 2011 as project manager for Medical Support Systems and the Warfighter Health, Performance and Evacuation Project Management Office. His tenure saw dynamic growth and change within USAMMDA, including the creation of MFS PMO in 2023.



During the ceremony, USAMMDA’s commander, U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce, lauded Hawbecker’s contributions to the Department of the Army, highlighting his innate leadership abilities and the trust he built with colleagues up and down the chain of command.



“Steve led by example, establishing a professional culture for the office, and serving as an outstanding role model for his team members,” said Nuce. “He worked hard and treated everyone with respect. He knew his group's strengths and weaknesses and motivated them to do their best. He also developed his people by giving them access to training opportunities to improve their knowledge, skills, and abilities.”



Capping off the ceremony, Hawbecker thanked his wife Carrie and daughters, Amanda and Kayla, and received congratulatory mementos from his team and colleagues with thanks for all his years of valued service.



One gift seemed to sum up the theme of the day and the sentiments of the assembled family, friends, and medical development professionals: A t-shirt that reads, “Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It,” showing the trust Hawbecker has garnered during the past 33 years.