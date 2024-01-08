Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It’ – USAMMDA project manager retires after more than three decades in federal civil service [Image 9 of 11]

    'Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It' – USAMMDA project manager retires after more than three decades in federal civil service

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Carrie Hawbecker during a retirement ceremony in honor of her husband, Steve, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2024. Hawbecker ends his 33-year federal civil service career as a project manager with USAMMDA’s Medical Field Systems Project Management Office. Based at Fort Detrick, under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, USAMMDA works with medical experts and stakeholders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Forces, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and private sector partners, to develop and deliver medical solutions to Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    &lsquo;Keep Calm and Let Steve Handle It&rsquo; &ndash; USAMMDA project manager retires after more than three decades in federal civil service

