Fort Drum FMWR starts year off with a full slate of recreational, competitive activities for Soldiers, families

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Several Fort Drum community members swam, bicycled and ran at Magrath Sports Complex on Jan. 11 during the Indoor Sprint Triathlon – the first of many Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) competitions in 2024. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

